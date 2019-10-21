Stan Collymore slates Jose Mourinho and Graeme Souness for claiming Liverpool have problems with teams that defend deep

Liverpool were five minutes away from suffering their first Premier League loss of the season at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.
The hosts secured the lead 36 minutes into the game through Marcus Rashford, and were minutes away from getting a big win until Adam Lallana’s 85th-minute leveler.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wasn’t particularly pleased with United, slamming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side for their defensive approach towards the game.
The Red Devils had just 32% of the possession, but it didn’t count for much for the visitors who only had three more shots.
Jose Mourinho, who was in the Sky Sports studio for punditry duties, claimed Liverpool have problems with teams that defend deep – a sentiment former Reds boss Graeme Souness shared – hence their struggle against Man. Utd.
However, former Anfield favourite Stan Collymore disagreed with the duo, and here is how he reacted to the claim on Twitter:
Mourinho and Souness talking rubbish about #LFC having a problem with teams who defend deep!
They've lost 1 game in 47 against all comers in the league since the start of last season!
90% of those teams defend deep against LFC!
That's just factually incorrect!
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) October 20, 2019
Liverpool’s only league defeat since the beginning of last season came at the hands of Manchester City, and they were on course to make it 18 consecutive victories before yesterday’s stalemate.
Klopp’s men have largely recorded narrow victories this season, with the win against Norwich City their only impressive and comprehensive one to date.
While they have always found a way to score against highly-defensive opponents, they do struggle to get the job done most times, often leaving it late before securing victories, and it could have a huge say on their campaign this term.