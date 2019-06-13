Stan Collymore says he is very happy that Aston Villa play Tottenham Hotspur first next season

Aston Villa start life back in the English Premier League with a clash against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of 2019-20.
The newly-promoted side visit the North Londoners on the 10th of August, and it is a stiff test for them as far as starting the campaign goes.
Manager Dean Smith has said he plans leaving the Etihad Stadium and Anfield with three points each next season, and getting a result against Spurs will send a message to Manchester City, Liverpool and the bigwigs.
Former Villa star Stan Collymore can’t wait for next season to start, and he has explained why he is very happy for the Villans to start their campaign with a clash with Tottenham.
Very happy!
Great test for Villa players who haven't played top level English football, manager will find out who can cut it very early leaving wiggle room for more quality to come in if required, travelling Holte get a nice shiny away day. https://t.co/XiHTUYt965
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 13, 2019
The summer transfer deadline has been slated for August 8, and Smith will have to wait till January to have a chance of signing players if he isn’t impressed with what he sees against Spurs.
Villa have already gotten plans underway to get a Premier League-befitting squad ready this summer, and fans are excited about the preparations for next season.
The Villa Park outfit have proven in recent seasons that they are a step above Championship level, and the onus is now on them to prove that they really belong to the big time.
A win at Spurs will be a perfect way to announce themselves.