Stan Collymore reacts to spat between Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings and Answar El Ghazi

Aston Villa and West Ham United played out a goalless draw last night at Villa Park as both sides failed to make the most of their chances at both ends.
The visitors were reduced to 10 men with 23 minutes to go when Arthur Masuaku was sent off for a second bookable offence, and while Villa were handed a huge advantage as a result, it was West Ham who looked likelier to find the winner.
Tempers appeared to boil over between Villa’s Tyrone Mings and Answar El Ghazi during the first half, with the defender berating the winger for failing to help out and cover a West Ham attack down the left flank.
The Dutchman didn’t like the Englishman’s reaction, lunging out at him and slightly headbutting him.
Former Villa star Stan Collymore wasn’t impressed with El Ghazi, and here is how he reacted to the spat on Twitter:
Tyrone is right about Anwar. Can't just arbitrarily decide when he wants to track back.
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) September 16, 2019
While the winger should have done better and helped out with the defensive work, Mings should have taken a calmer approach and not shouted at him.
The former Bournemouth man is a vocal player but he shouldn’t publicly berate a teammate, and assistant manager John Terry will surely give him some advice regards that.
Nevertheless, manager Dean Smith would have been pleased with the passion he saw from Mings, and just maybe that will ensure other players sit up and always do their jobs to perfection going forward.