Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Stan Collymore reacts to Rangers win vs Celtic on Twitter

Stan Collymore reacts to Rangers win vs Celtic on Twitter

29 December, 2018 Celtic, Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers move level with arch rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table after earning a deserved victory in the Old Firm derby clash at Ibrox.

The Gers earned a 1-0 victory at the Ibrox and secured their first victory over them in 16 matches.

Steven Gerrard’s side produced a convincing display and were arguably the better side of the two. It was Rangers’ first win over Celtic since 2012.

Former Liverpool striker turned popular football pundit Stan Collymore took to social networking site Twitter  after the game to express his reaction.

Collymore was impressed by Rangers performance, and has rightly hailed them as the “better team”. He added in another tweet that Celtic as a club are in “fine fettle”.

Ryan Jack scored the decisive goal during a one-sided first half. Celtic remain in first place in the league on goal difference, and they still have a game in hand.

Rangers enjoyed 53% of possession, and registered 14 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.

Pat Bonner reacts to Rangers win vs Celtic
Alex Rae and Peter Lovenkrands react to Rangers win vs Celtic on Twitter

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com