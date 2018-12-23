Blog Competitions English Championship Stan Collymore reacts to Leeds win vs Aston Villa on Twitter

Stan Collymore reacts to Leeds win vs Aston Villa on Twitter

23 December, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Leeds United


Former Aston Villa striker turned popular football pundit Stan Collymore was in awe of Leeds United after the Whites won 3-2 against the Villans on Sunday.

Leeds came from behind to seal all three points in a dramatic way at Villa Park. As a result of the win, the Yorkshire club remain at the top of the Championship table, one point ahead of Norwich City.

Collymore, who was following the game, showered high praise on Leeds, and congratulated them on their victory. He was impressed by the resilience and never say die attitude shown by the team.

He also noted that some of the Villa players didn’t step up to the plate when required. Furthermore, he thought that Villa couldn’t keep possession properly in the second half.

In another tweet, Collymore has suggested that Villa should watch that second half and ask the question whether they have such spirit in the dressing room.

Collymore is absolutely spot on. Dean Smith has done very well since he took charge of the club, but Leeds deserve all the credit here.

Ezgjan Alioski reacts to Leeds United win vs Aston Villa on Twitter
Leeds fans react to Dean Smith's comment on celebration

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com