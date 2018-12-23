Stan Collymore reacts to Leeds win vs Aston Villa on Twitter

Former Aston Villa striker turned popular football pundit Stan Collymore was in awe of Leeds United after the Whites won 3-2 against the Villans on Sunday.
Leeds came from behind to seal all three points in a dramatic way at Villa Park. As a result of the win, the Yorkshire club remain at the top of the Championship table, one point ahead of Norwich City.
Collymore, who was following the game, showered high praise on Leeds, and congratulated them on their victory. He was impressed by the resilience and never say die attitude shown by the team.
He also noted that some of the Villa players didn’t step up to the plate when required. Furthermore, he thought that Villa couldn’t keep possession properly in the second half.
In another tweet, Collymore has suggested that Villa should watch that second half and ask the question whether they have such spirit in the dressing room.
Congratulations Leeds, everything you want from a good team ,hunger, pace, resilience, never say die.
Villa, everything again what we already know. Talented but one or two hid when the going got tough. Couldn’t hold the ball up for virtually a whole half. #UTV
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) December 23, 2018
Enjoyed Leeds a lot.
Could do damage in league above based on this spirit, managerial experience and moulding of excellent youth.
Good luck to them.
Villa players should watch that second half a million times ones over and ask, “do we have that in this dressing room?”
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) December 23, 2018
Collymore is absolutely spot on. Dean Smith has done very well since he took charge of the club, but Leeds deserve all the credit here.