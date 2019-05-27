Blog Competitions English Championship Stan Collymore and Chris Sutton react on Twitter after Aston Villa seal promotion to the Premier League

27 May, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship

Aston Villa have won against Derby County in the Championship play-off final and booked their place in the Premier League for the next season.

Former Aston Villa player Stan Collymore has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction on Villa’s win against Derby County on Sunday afternoon.

Villa won the match 2-1 at Wembley Stadium in London in the Championship play-off final.

Anwar El Ghazi scored the opening goal for Villa after 44 minutes, and John McGinn doubled the advantage on 59 minutes. Derby pulled one back through Martyn Waghorn, but in the end Villa defence stayed resolute and won the tie to secure their passage to the Premier League.

It has been a remarkable turnaround from Villa and Dean Smith deserves a lot of credit for transforming the side completely. Collymore was overjoyed with the result and his reaction on Twitter reflects his passion for the club:

Former Celtic player turned football pundit Chris Sutton also shared his view on Twitter. He has hailed John McGinn for another brilliant performance.

Villa had 43% of the possession, and took nine shots of which three were on target in the Championship play-off final, according to BBC Sport.

