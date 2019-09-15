Stan Collymore raves about Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson

Liverpool won 3-1 against Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League.
The Reds have started the season strongly, once again, and have registered five wins in a row. With Norwich City beating Manchester City 3-2 at Carrow Road last night, the Reds now have a healthy five-point lead over the Champions after just five games.
Liverpool were superb during the game, with Sadio Mane scoring a brace and Mohamed Salah getting his name on the scoresheet. Roberto Firmino, who came on as a substitute, produced a majestic performance, and toyed with the Magpies defence, especially in the second half.
However, according to popular football pundit, Stan Collymore, Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson was brilliant once again. He has hailed his performance as ‘exceptional’, and says the Scotland defender is the Man of the match for him.
Exceptional fullback, down to earth kid and another superb performance today in red!
My MOTM today, thought he was brilliant.
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽@andrewrobertso5 pic.twitter.com/zxtaHUXLK9
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) September 14, 2019
The 25-year-old is a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and his progress over the last 18 months has been remarkable.
Robertson made 143 touches, attempted one shot at goal, and provided an assist as well. He made one tackle, two interceptions, and attempted 118 passes during the game.
Needless to say, he was one of the busiest players on the pitch. His work-rate is simply admirable, and Collymore is absolutely spot on with his assessment about the defender.