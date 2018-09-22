Stan Collymore predicts Leeds United promotion chances

Popular football pundit Stan Collymore has said in a Twitter Q & A session that Leeds United have all the qualities to gain promotion to the Premier League this season.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side find themselves top of the Championship table after eight games, one point ahead of Middlesbrough.
The Whites have remained undefeated so far, and their style of football under the Argentine has left the fans and pundits drooling all over.
However, Collymore is concerned about whether Leeds have the legs and the durability to go the whole campaign.
Yes.
Only question for me is legs. Do they have the legs and durability to go the whole season as they are doing.
You’d be surprised at how young puppies go AWOL after one or two bad results. Let’s see how they react if that happens. https://t.co/EZpJAVALzh
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) September 20, 2018
The championship is a marathon race, and there will be times when the results may not go in Leeds’ favour. Collymore is interested to see how Leeds react to those situations.
Leeds can hardly take the foot off the pedal. They must remember what happened to them last season. Leeds made a solid start under Thomas Christiansen, but they lost their way entirely in the second half of the season.
This time they must ensure they keep the momentum going throughout the campaign. In Bielsa, they have a great manager who can guide them to promotion this season.