Stan Collymore points out Aston Villa’s weak links

Aston Villa slipped to a 3-1 defeat against Tottenham on their return to the Premier League.

Dean Smith’s men started the game well and they took the lead through John McGinn. However, the home side fought back in the second half to score three goals.

Ndombele levelled things up and then Harry Kane struck a brace to secure the three points.

Former Aston Villa player and popular pundit Stan Collymore has now pointed out the three weak-links in Dean Smith’s squad after the game.

He tweeted that El Ghazi, Wesley and Kodjia were the weak-links against Tottenham. All three players struggled to get in the game and Collymore’s assessment is understandable.

His tweet read:

Aston Villa can take plenty of positives from the game despite the loss and they should look to build on their strengths.

The likes of Engels and Mings did very well to contain Spurs for most of the game and if they continue to perform like that at the back, Villa could end up doing well in the Premier League this year.

Tom Heaton showed why Villa were so keen to sign him earlier this summer. The former Burnley star was outstanding for his new club and Villa would have been in trouble without him.

