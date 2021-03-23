Stan Collymore hits out at Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce

Former Premier League forward Stan Collymore has hit out at Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley and manager Steve Bruce for the way they have run things this season.

The Magpies are currently two points adrift of the relegation zone, and there is a decent chance they could go down to the Championship at the end of the season.





Ashley has often been criticised for his lack of investment and managerial choices. The Newcastle owner has decided to stick with Bruce despite the abysmal run of results, and that has not gone down well with Newcastle fans and Collymore.

The team is clearly struggling under Bruce’s management, and he appears to be incapable of turning things around. Collymore has blasted the pair.

“Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley are the worst double act in Premier League history,” he said (via Chronicle).

“They are driving Newcastle down to the Championship, and neither seems to care. If they did, Bruce would have resigned after that desperate defeat to Brighton, one of the least competitive performances in the Geordies’ recent history.

“Or Ashley would have woken up on Monday morning and cleared the decks, sacked Bruce, and lanced the discontent among Newcastle players that is poisoning the training ground.

“Instead, Ashley stood behind Bruce, admired his “passion” and experience… despite the rest of the world seeing he’s well past his sell-by date.”

Newcastle fans will certainly hope that their side can escape relegation, but the players must improve and start picking up points.

The Magpies were dealt a devastating injury blow earlier today, with midfielder Isaac Hayden ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

The fans will be desperate for the likes of Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin to return to action and help the team collect some valuable points.

