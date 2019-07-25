Stan Collymore delivers verdict on Aston Villa transfer dealings

Former Aston Villa player turned popular football pundit Stan Collymore has said on Twitter that it is always a risk adding too many players in a transfer window.
Villa have spent over £100 million in the summer transfer window with as many as ten new players having arrived at the club.
And if the reports are to be believed Villa are not done yet. They are looking to add more players as Dean Smith is looking to overhaul the squad completely.
Collymore feels there is a risk in this transfer policy as the new players need time to gel. He tweeted:
Always risk adding many players into a dressing room.A dozen different habits that need unifying into 1 quickly in the world’s toughest League.
Positives? Young, hungry players who’ve had thinking put behind their purchase.
A novel phenomenon for Villa in the recent yrs.
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) July 25, 2019
Last season we saw Fulham spending ridiculous money on new signings after returning to the Premier League. However, they ended up being relegated.
In the case of Villa, the situation is slightly different. The Villans shipped out as many as eight to nine players this summer, and the squad badly needed reinforcement.
Smith has shown that he is a very good manager, and it is up to him now to integrate these new players into the side as quickly as possible.
On paper, Villa give the impression of a decent Premier League side, especially with the signings they have made this summer, but whether they can deliver on the pitch remains to be seen.