Stan Collymore comments on Tottenham Hotspur win vs Borussia Dortmund

Former Liverpool player turned popular football pundit Stan Collymore took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Tottenham won their Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund.
Spurs produced a masterclass second half performance as Mauricio Pochettino’s side won 3-0 against the German giants at Wembley on Wednesday night.
The result undoubtedly puts them in a favourable position as Spurs have taken a big advantage going into the second-leg in Germany.
Collymore has hailed the performance as ‘exceptional’. He said that Spurs controlled most part of the game, and made Dortmund, arguably one of the in-form teams in Europe, look ordinary.
Exceptional Spurs performance tonight. Made a good side look very ordinary, controlled large parts of the game and showed real maturity.
Again, hard not to really enjoy this team and manager for their adherence to almost extinct football values.
Love it. Well done 👍🏽
After a 0-0 first half, Son Heung-min broke the deadlock two minutes after the interval with a side-foot volley from Jan Vertonghen’s cross.
Vertonghen, who was arguably the best player for Spurs last night, scored the second goal and substitute Fernando Llorente headed in Christian Eriksen’s near-post corner to make it a convincing victory in the end.
Spurs enjoyed 53% of possession during the game, and attempted 15 shots, according to BBC Sport.