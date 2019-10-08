Stan Collymore comments on Everton boss Marco Silva

Popular football pundit Stan Collymore has suggested in his column for the Daily Mirror that Marco Silva’s job at Everton is under threat if the results do not improve.
Collymore says he is ‘completely underwhelmed by him’ and feels the Portuguese boss hasn’t done enough to justify the hype he gets despite managing three Premier League clubs so far.
Silva has got Everton into playing an attacking brand of football, but the output of his team can be questioned.
Everton have made a poor start to their 2019-20 campaign, and find themselves in the relegation zone after eight games.
Collymore is absolutely spot on here. Despite playing an eye-catching brand of football, Everton are not scoring enough goals.
Silva has signed quality attacking players like Richarlison, Iwobi, Bernard, and Moise Kean. However, they have managed only six goals thus far.
And they have been equally poor defensively. The Toffees have lost four Premier League games in a row, and haven’t won a game away from home.
Collymore feels that Silva doesn’t belong to the bracket of top foreign managers like Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho.
“I’ve yet to see what all the fuss is about with Marco Silva,” he wrote for the Mirror.
“Yes, he can put out a team that on a good day can get it down, play through the lines and deliver some nice enough football.
“But I’m completely underwhelmed by him and I’m still not sure what he has done to be given opportunities, good opportunities, by three of our Premier League clubs.
“This isn’t to be all jingoistic about homegrown managers because at the very top Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho will always be great managers wherever they go.
“But Silva isn’t in that bracket, so what is it on his CV that means he deserves to be managing Everton over someone who was born on home soil.
“He is a very lucky man and if he doesn’t massively change tack and start getting results in the next month, he’ll be a goner.”