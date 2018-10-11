Stan Collymore and Shaun Teale react to Aston Villa manager announcement on Twitter

After a week of intense speculation about who will become the next Aston Villa manager following the sacking of Steve Bruce, it finally ended yesterday.
Villa confirmed on their official website and on social media networks that Dean Smith will become their next boss, and former Chelsea skipper John Terry will be his assistant.
Former French international Thierry Henry was also considered for the post, but Villa quickly took the decision after it became clear that the Arsenal legend is keen to take charge of Monaco instead.
Former Villa players Stan Collymore and Shaun Teale took to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions after the news broke out. Here’s what they tweeted:
Congratulations to Deano on his appointment as manager of our great club.
Wish him every success.
Be strong, be bold, you’re the boss, and you’ve earned it.
A long way from Fellows Park as apprentices in 1987!!
UP THE VILLA!!
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) October 10, 2018
Smith, 47, has done a spectacular job with Brentford. He led them to top-10 finishes in the Championship in each of his three seasons as boss.
Terry, who spent the last season on loan at Aston Villa, announced his retirement on Sunday. He will become the assistant manager, and Tony Xia, the club chairman, feels that the former England defender can be a great manager someday.
Villa find themselves 15th in the Championship table after 12 games. They will face Swansea City at Villa Park in their next match after the international break.