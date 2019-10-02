Blog Competitions English Premier League Stan Collymore and Micky Hazard react to Tottenham defeat vs Bayern Munich

2 October, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a humiliating 7-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

Spurs, who drew their opening game 2-2 against Olympiakos, produced a shocking display in the second half where they conceded six goals.

Former Spurs player Micky Hazard has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He said he is ‘lost for words’ at that display.

Popular football pundit Stan Collymore feels that Spurs will be fine despite the defeat, and doesn’t feel that the north London club are going through a crisis.

This has been a recurrent theme for Spurs this season. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are taking early leads, and then either they are being outplayed or they are conceding silly goals.

There have been a lot of individual errors and it beggars belief how from being one of the best defensive units in the league, Spurs have become a butt of ridicule this season.

Like last season, they have started their European campaign on a poor note. The difference is, not only have the results gone against them, but their performances hardly exude confidence that they can turn it around.

