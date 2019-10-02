Stan Collymore and Micky Hazard react to Tottenham defeat vs Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a humiliating 7-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League clash on Tuesday night.
Spurs, who drew their opening game 2-2 against Olympiakos, produced a shocking display in the second half where they conceded six goals.
Former Spurs player Micky Hazard has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He said he is ‘lost for words’ at that display.
In shock didn’t see that coming the way we started the game. The fans wee awesome atmosphere superb the start was great chance after chance, we get the goal and then we fell apart. Bayern weren’t great just we were so bad in that second half. Lost for words this morning COYS
— Micky Hazard (@1MickyHazard) October 2, 2019
Popular football pundit Stan Collymore feels that Spurs will be fine despite the defeat, and doesn’t feel that the north London club are going through a crisis.
Spurs will be fine. Couple of boils need lancing, but I genuinely do not believe there’s a crisis.
Daniel, Poch and one or two players need to either agree to move forward together or an exit strategy for those who aren’t happy.
Serious face to face honesty. https://t.co/9ahkleA7kZ
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) October 1, 2019
This has been a recurrent theme for Spurs this season. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are taking early leads, and then either they are being outplayed or they are conceding silly goals.
There have been a lot of individual errors and it beggars belief how from being one of the best defensive units in the league, Spurs have become a butt of ridicule this season.
Like last season, they have started their European campaign on a poor note. The difference is, not only have the results gone against them, but their performances hardly exude confidence that they can turn it around.