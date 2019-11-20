Spurs stars Harry Kane and Dele Alli send heartfelt messages to Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur stars Harry Kane and Dele Alli have sent heartfelt messages to their former manager Mauricio Pochettino following his dismissal last night.
Spurs relieved the Argentine of his duties following a woeful start to the new Premier League season – which has left them 11 points off the top-four after 12 games – and have since replaced him with Jose Mourinho.
Pochettino helped turn some of Tottenham’s best players into the stars they are today, and it’s no surprise to see both Kane and Alli react thus to his sacking of Twitter:
Gaffer. I’ll be forever thankful to you for helping me achieve my dreams. We’ve had some amazing moments in the last 5 and a half years that I will never forget. You were my manager but my friend as well and I thank you for that relationship. Good luck with your next chapter! 💙 pic.twitter.com/u64RXV7wd4
— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 20, 2019
I can’t thank this man enough. He’s taught me so much and I’m so grateful for everything he’s done for me. Good luck and hope to see you again my friend. pic.twitter.com/dUO6AJlMxR
— Dele (@dele_official) November 19, 2019
Spurs signed Alli from League One side Milton Keynes Dons in February 2015, and the 23-year-old linked up with them the following summer.
He hit the ground running under Pochettino’s tutelage, and has since scored 55 goals in 193 appearances for Tottenham, emerging as the PFA Young Player of the Year twice and making the PFA Team of the Year thrice.
Kane became Spurs’ first-choice striker under the Argentine, and he rewarded Poch’s trust in him with 128 league goals in 179 appearances.
Both players will hugely miss their friend, and it will be interesting to see how they fare under Mourinho.