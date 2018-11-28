Spurs manager Pochettino reveals he would like to manage in Italy

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he wants to one day manage in Italy.
Pochettino has been at the helm of Spurs since 2014 and has attracted plenty of praise for the work that he has done.
He is now regarded as one of the best managers in World football and also nearly guided the North Londoners to the Premier League title which came during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.
Despite having attracted plenty of praise for his work, Pochettino has yet to win a major trophy with Spurs and the club have not won anything since they claimed the League Cup back in 2008.
Pochettino will surely attract offers from the biggest clubs in World football as time progresses.
While he seems dedicated to the Spurs cause for now, it is easy to see him one day switching sides if an offer from a major club from one of Europe’s top five Leagues comes through.
As quoted by Goal, the Argentine has indicated a desire to manage in Italy.
He said: “My contract expires in four-and-a-half years — if [Spurs chairman Daniel] Levy does not fire me first!
“Seriously, today I see myself here. I dream of winning a trophy with Tottenham, maybe the Premier League in our new stadium.
“In the future to also manage the Argentine team is my desire.
“The important thing is to be happy and I am right now. Me in Serie A? I have Italian origins and it would be a wonderful experience.”