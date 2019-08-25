Spurs could make January move for Dybala

Tottenham were linked with a move for Paulo Dybala earlier in the summer.
The Londoners tried to sign the Argentine striker but the move collapsed on deadline day due to complications regarding the player’s image rights.
According to Football London, Spurs could reignite their interest in the player and return for him in January.
It will be interesting to see what happens in January now. Spurs certainly have the funds to pull off a marquee signing like that.
Bringing in someone like Dybala halfway through the season would lift the squad and give them a morale boost.
The Argentine forward is no longer a key player for Juventus and it is better for him to move on. He could be the ideal partner for Harry Kane in the Tottenham attack.
Dybala can play in the wide areas and in the number ten role as well. His arrival will add some much needed depth to the attacking unit.
Pochettino is a top quality manager and he can help Dybala fulfill his world class potential.
It would be quite a coup for Spurs if they manage to pull this off in January. The move makes sense for both parties and they should look to iron out the differences this time.