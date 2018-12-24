Spurs boss Pochettino speaks out on Manchester United rumors

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino does not want anyone to speak to him about the rumors which are linking him with the Manchester United managerial post.
Pochettino has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford since the sacking of Jose Mourinho last week.
The Red Devils have since appointed club legend Ole Gunnar Solsjaer on an interim basis and will appoint a new permanent boss at the end of the season.
Pochettino is regarded as one of the best managers in the Premier League and is highly sought after.
Since being appointed as manager of the Lilywhites in 2014, the Argentine has transformed the North London club into an outfit which regularly qualified for the Champions League.
It remains to be seen whether Pochettino will eventually take on the United job if it is offered to him.
However, it is easy to see why such a job could be tempting.
Not only is United one of the biggest football clubs in the world, but they will also offer Pochettino a much higher transfer budget to work with as compared to Spurs.
Discussing the rumors, Pochettino said as quoted by BBC: “Talking about rumours, there are a lot of rumours.
“This guy (Spurs’ press officer) became upset again or angry (by questions about United), but we cannot talk, we need to be focused on our jobs at Tottenham and do our best to try to be successful.”