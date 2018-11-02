Spurs boss Pochettino opens up on his relationship with Unai Emery

Tottenham will face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in the next round of the competition.
Mauricio Pochettino has now opened up about his relationship with the new Arsenal manager Unai Emery.
The Spurs boss labeled Emery as ‘one of the greatest’ managers in world football. He also revealed that he loves the Arsenal man.
He said: “I think he is one of the greatest managers. Of course it is always good to challenge them, like Pep on Monday or Manuel tonight and I have great respect for him and the coaching staff and of course, it is a little bit ironic that our worst enemies in West Ham and Arsenal but I love Manuel and Unai and we have a very good relationship.”
The two managers have faced each other in Spain before and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top when they meet in the League Cup this season.
Emery has done a very good job at Arsenal so far and the Gunners are in red-hot form right now. Meanwhile, Pochettino’s Spurs aren’t far behind. They have been a bit inconsistent but they cannot be underestimated.
Pochettino is one of the best manages in the Premier League and his contribution at Tottenham has been outstanding so far.
The Argentine has worked wonders with a shoestring budget and he will be hoping to take the final step and win a trophy this season.