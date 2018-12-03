Spurs boss Pochettino defends Juan Foyth after Arsenal loss

Tottenham fell to a 4-2 loss against Arsenal in the North London derby on Sunday.
The victory for the Gunners means that they continue their good run of form under Unai Emery. It also means that they leapfrog Spurs into fourth place on the Premier League standings.
The Gunners took the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
However, Spurs fought back into the game and took the lead through goals from Eric Dier and Harry Kane.
Aubameyang scored his second which eventually brought Arsenal equal.
A mistake from defender Foyth lead to Aaron Ramsey dispossessing him and the Welshman passed the ball to Alexandre Lacazette who gave the Gunners a 3-2 advantage.
From then on Spurs were not really in the game and Lucas Torreira scored his first Premier League goal during the 77th minute to make it 4-2.
Speaking after the game, Pochettino defended the young centre-back.
As reported by The Independent, he said:”When he misses the pass, there are still 50 metres to the goal. Because he’s young, it’s easy to blame him.
“But for me, Juan was one of the best players on the pitch. If we put out the pass that wasn’t good, then for 90 minutes he was the best. By far.”