Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

25 October, 2018 Arsenal, Europa League


Arsenal visit Sporting Lisbon on Thursday aiming to maintain their unbeaten start in the Europa League.

The Gunners have won their opening two matches in Group E, but the Portuguese side will be their toughest test to date.

Unai Emery’s team head into the game on the back of a 3-1 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Monday.

Sporting are currently fifth in the Primeira Liga following an inconsistent start to the new campaign.

The two sides last met in the Fairs Cup back in 1969, with Arsenal recording a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Sporting are priced at 14/5 to win the game, with Arsenal on offer at 19/20 and the draw available at 5/2.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

