SPFL agreeing deal with beIN Sports will surely put Celtic and Rangers on the map internationally

The Scottish Premiership isn’t particularly very popular outside Scotland and Europe given its little coverage.
Apart from the exception of Champions League and Europa League football, not many are aware of the quality the likes of Celtic and Rangers possess, but that could all be about to change given the SPFL’s latest move.
According to Daily Record, the Scottish Professional Football League have agreed a deal with broadcast giants beIN Sports, which would see domestic games screened live across the globe.
This will allow the Old Firm duo and teams competing in the three domestic competitions have their games shown to Australia, New Zealand and another 24 countries across the Middle East and North Africa.
This season is expected to be one of the toughest and most keenly contested in recent times, with manager Steven Gerrard at Rangers going up against his former boss and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.
There is no better time to put Scottish football on the map internationally than right now in the 2018-19 season, and it could be the start of greater things and massive development for the league going forward.
The SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster is expected to announce the deal, which covers the next two seasons, in the coming hours following weeks of negotiations with the Qatar based media group.
While it’s not exactly known how much the league and clubs stand to gain from the deal, the TV rights cash will surely go a long way in boosting the coffers of the likes of Celtic, Rangers and co.