Sparta Prague vs Rangers preview, team news, betting tips & prediction

Rangers will look to pick up their first win in the Europa League when they face Sparta Prague in a crucial clash on Thursday at the Generali Arena.

The two sides meet on Thursday, 30th September at 17:45 pm BST.

The Ibrox outfit are undefeated in their last three games in all competitions, but the Gers have struggled to maintain the dizzy heights they had set last season.

Sparta Prague are undefeated in their last four games and are heading into this fixture on the back of consecutive wins in all competitions.

Sparta Prague vs Rangers team news

Sparta are missing a host of key players with Borek Dockal, Lukas Julis, Adam Karabec, Dominik Holec, Ladislav Krejci, Casper Hojer, Matej Polidar and Matej Pulkrab have all been sidelined through injury.

Rangers will be without the likes of Ryan Jack, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Filip Helander and Ryan Kent – all being ruled out through injuries.

Sparta Prague vs Rangers form guide

Sparta have made a stuttering start in the Czech league but they still find themselves third in the league table, only four points behind Viktoria Plzen.

Early this month, they lost 3-2 against the league leaders. They are undefeated in their last three games in the league, picking up victories against SK Lisen and Zlin respectively.

Rangers drew 1-1 against Motherwell and won 1-0 against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership in their last two games. They are top of SPFL with 16 points from seven games, six points ahead of Celtic.

Sparta Prague vs Rangers betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Sparta Prague vs Rangers from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Sparta Prague – 9/5

• Draw – 12/5

• Rangers – 8/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 5/6

• Under – 5/6

Sparta Prague vs Rangers prediction

The Gers lost 2-0 against Lyon in the first match of this competition, but Steven Gerrard’s side have done well in Europan games away from home in the past.

They are not playing at their best but are doing just enough to pick up crucial points. Sparta haven’t been that brilliant in the Czech league so far, so Rangers can fancy a win here.

Prediction: Rangers to win

