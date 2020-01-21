Southampton would have to pay £15m and £5.2m in wages to sign Schneiderlin

Southampton are short on options in midfield and may consider bringing in a new face before the transfer window shuts. Ralph Hasenhuttl only has Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse and Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg at his disposal which would leave him without cover should one of the trio pick up an injury.
One player who may be available to Southampton is a familiar face – Morgan Schneiderlin – but he won’t come cheap. The 30-year-old has a £15m asking price and earns £100k-per-week/£5.2m-a-year in wages.
Schneiderlin has an uncertain future at Everton after struggling for form and playing time this season. The French international has made 14 appearances in all competitions, racking up only 922 minutes of football across the board. His last Premier League outing came in Everton’s 3-1 win over Chelsea (December 7, 2019) and he’s been an unused substitute in recent weeks too.
Everton were open to selling Schneiderlin last summer for £9m less than they paid for him, so a move in January may be possible if his asking price is met. Whether the 30-year-old presents value for money remains to be seen, however, as £15m and £5.2m-a-year in wages is a lot for a player in the eve of their career.
Stats from Transfermarkt.