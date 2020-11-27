Southampton v Manchester United | Premier League | Team News, Starting Lineups and Injury News

Southampton host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend and they will be looking to extend their fine run of form and pick up a win at home.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have not lost in their last six league games and they will fancy their chances against an inconsistent Manchester United side.





Manchester United have picked up some form after losing two consecutive matches and they are heading into this game on the back of three straight wins in all competitions.

The Red Devils are tenth in the Premier League table right now with just 13 points from eight games and they will be desperate to climb up the table with a win here.

Manchester United have drawn four of their last five matches against Southampton and it will be interesting to see if they can find a way to pick up all three points this time.

Team news

Manchester United will be without Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw due to injury. The likes of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are expected to miss out after missing training. Victor Lindelof picked up a knock during the midweek and he is unlikely to start the game.

Solskjær: “Marcus [Rashford], Victor [Lindelöf], Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] should be okay but not 100%. Luke [Shaw] has started rehab on the grass, not with the squad.” #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) November 27, 2020

Solskjær: “Scott [McTominay] and Paul [Pogba] didn’t train this morning, they weren’t on the grass. They look very unlikely for the weekend.” #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) November 27, 2020

As for Southampton, star striker Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond are ruled out with injury concerns.

Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Telles; Fernandes, Fred, Van de Beek; Rashford, Martial, Greenwood

Predicted Southampton Starting Lineup: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Adams, Walcott

Prediction

Southampton have been difficult to beat in the Premier League this season and although they are without Danny Ings, they have the quality to cause all sorts of problems for the Manchester United defence.

Manchester United have regained some of their confidence in the last few matches and they are certainly the better team in terms of personnel.

Both teams are likely to cancel each other out in a draw.

Southampton 1-1 Manchester United