Southampton January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Southampton have made an impressive start to the Premier League under Ralph Hasenhuttl and they will be hoping to build on it and target a top-half finish this season.

They are currently 9th in the Premier League table, six points adrift of leaders Liverpool.





Key areas that need strengthening

Southampton have an impressive attack at their disposal and the likes of Danny Ings and Theo Walcott have done well this season.

However, they could use some depth in the midfield and defence.

The Premier League side tried to sign Brandon Williams on loan from Manchester United earlier in the season and they were credited with an interest in Everton midfielder Tom Davies as well.

Both players could prove to be smart additions during the January transfer window and it will be interesting to see if Southampton can pull off the signings.

Potential departures

Southampton have a small squad at their disposal and it would be highly surprising if they decided to cash in on some of their fringe players during the January transfer window.

The Saints must look to wait until the summer before making any decisions regarding potential exits.

They cannot afford to weaken the squad midway through the season especially when replacements might be hard to acquire.

