Southampton should move for Samir Nasri in January

Samir Nasri will finally return to playing football after serving a 18-month drug ban next month.
The former France international is without a club at the moment, and he would be a free agent. The two time Premier League winner with Manchester City has found himself lost in the wilderness as his career has gone from bad to worse.
The Daily Mail reported this week that Everton are considering a move for the former Arsenal attacking midfielder. The Toffees boss Marco Silva has discussed the possibility of bringing the former French international back to England with his staff, but such suggestions have been refuted by the club.
To be fair, who would want to take a punt on a player who has been out of football for such a long time? No matter how talented he is, doubts remain as to whether he still has what it takes to perform week in week out at this level.
Southampton should grab this opportunity and try their luck at signing him.. The Saints are struggling in the Premier League once again, with a lack of creativity being their biggest problem.
They have managed only six goals in eight Premier League games. Signing Nasri is a gamble, but surely they can afford to take that on a free agent. If Nasri can keep his head down, and recapture his old form, he could make a huge difference to the side.
The Frenchman will be inching forward to get his career back on track and will cling on to anything to resurrect his career. He is a fantastic player to watch when in form, and therefore signing Nasri, who has loads of Premier League experience, would be a calculated gamble.