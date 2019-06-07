Southampton need Walker-Peters to bolster backline

Ralph Hasenhüttl could be in the market for a right-back this summer with Southampton having a lack of depth. Cedric Soares is the Saints’ first-choice while Yan Valery and Kayne Ramsey have provided backup to the 27-year-old, but the duo have been on the periphery and may not be on the level required to play in the Premier League.
As a result, Hasenhüttl may need a new face to compete with Soares this summer which could see a move for Tottenham’s Kyle Walker-Peters – a player they tried to sign in 2018. The £20k-per-week defender struggled for playing time last season and could be open to a move away for regular first-team football, be that on loan or permanently.
Walker-Peters made 10 appearances in all competitions in 2018/19, racking up 705 minutes of football. The 22-year-old found himself behind Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier in the pecking order and spent the majority of the campaign as an unused substitute and out of the matchday squad.
Southampton could capitalise on the situation to strengthen their options at right-back, but whether Tottenham are willing to let him leave remains to be seen. Given Walker-Peters is currently third-choice under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham would surely let him leave on a temporary basis to get minutes at another club.
