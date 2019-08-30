Southampton vs Manchester United injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester United visit Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday aiming to bounce back from last week’s disappointing defeat against Crystal Palace.
The result left United with four points after three games and they will be eager to return to winning ways on the south coast.
Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial are both out for the visitors, while Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah remain on the sidelines.
Nathan Redmond, Moussa Dejenpo and Michael Obafemi miss out for Saints, but Ryan Bertrand is back in training after injury.
Southampton are without a win in their last eight home league games against United, drawing three and losing five.
However, the Red Devils are without a victory in five away league fixtures and may have to settle for a point in this one.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Southampton: Gunn, Valery, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Danso, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Adams, Ings.
Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Young, Pereira, McTominay, Pogba, Mata, Greenwood, Rashford.