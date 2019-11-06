Southampton loanee Mohamed Elyounoussi in awe of Celtic star James Forrest

Celtic secured the season-long loan signing of Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi during the summer transfer window, and manager Neil Lennon will be more than glad he took a punt on the Norwegian international.
The 25-year-old has hit the ground running at Parkhead, scoring four goals in five Scottish Premiership appearances, twice in the Scottish League Cup and once in the Europa League.
Given how valuable he has been to Celtic’s campaign thus far, the Hoops are expected to make a permanent move for Elyounoussi at the end of the season.
The Premier League man is definitely enjoying his time in Scotland, and despite being aware of the quality of Celtic players prior to his arrival, he has revealed that he is particularly in awe of James Forrest.
“I’ve been really impressed with James. He’s an amazing player. He set me up for my first goal against Hibs at the weekend with a great delivery and he is a top player,” Elyounoussi said of the 28-year-old ahead of their Europa League clash with Lazio, as reported by The Scottish Sun.
“He’s a brilliant boy off the pitch as well. I enjoy playing with him.
“I knew that Celtic had a lot of quality before I arrived. Our top level is really good and if we maintain those levels, if not get even better, we can get a good result in Italy.
Forrest recently signed a four-year contract extension with Celtic, and last season’s SPFL Player of the Year continues to be a huge player for his side.
The academy graduate has 10 goals across all competitions for the Hoops this term and has reached double figures for the third consecutive season.
Forrest has helped Lennon’s men to the top of the league table, a fourth consecutive Cup final, and he will be looking to play a huge role against Lazio tomorrow as Celtic look to book a place in the Europa League knockout stages.