Southampton join Leeds in the race to sign Harry Wilson

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is a man in demand this summer.

As per the Sun, Leeds United are keen on signing the player and they are looking to submit a £15m bid for the player.





Meanwhile, they are not the only ones after Wilson and they will face competition from Southampton as per Football Insider.

Wilson has impressed with Bournemouth this past season and it not surprising that other Premier League clubs are keen on him. He is a massive talent and he could develop into a star in future.

Last year, he had a very good loan spell in the Championship as well.

Wilson will add goals and flair to the Leeds attack if Bielsa manages to sign him. Similarly, Southampton could use someone like him as well.

The 23-year-old Liverpool player is outstanding from set-pieces and he will add a new dimension to Leeds/Southampton’s game.

It will be interesting to see who comes forward with an offer first.

Wilson is not a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans and therefore the Reds are likely to cash in on him provided a good offer comes along.

The player needs to play week in week out as well and a move away from Anfield would be ideal for him.

Both Hassenhuttl and Bielsa are quality managers who will help him improve and achieve his potential.