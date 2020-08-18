Southampton in talks with Schalke 04 over Weston McKennie

Southampton are in talks with Schalke 04 over the potential signing of midfielder Weston McKennie this summer, Sky Sports reports.

The south Coast outfit recently sanctioned the sale of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Tottenham Hotspur and they are likely to find a replacement.





McKennie has emerged as the prime target for the Saints and it is reported that talks are underway with Schalke over a deal worth £20m for his services.

The United States international has already turned down a move to Hertha Berlin and he is said to be keen on joining a Premier League club this summer.

The Saints are currently in advanced negotiations for the 21-year-old, but they may have to raise funds from player sales before securing his signature.

Wesley Hoedt, Guido Carrillo and Mario Lemina are among those, who spent the previous season on loan and it is reported that they are likely to head for the exit door.

McKennie joined Schalke from Dallas four years ago and he has made 91 appearances across all competitions for the club to date.

During this period, he has impressed with his good aerial ability and passing range, and could prove a quality addition for the Saints in the centre of the park.

While he is a central midfielder by trade, McKennie has shown his versatility of playing in the holding midfield role and has also featured as a centre-back.

Southampton have been active during the early stages of the transfer window and they have already signed Mohammed Salisu and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com