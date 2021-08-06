Southampton have clear stance on James Ward-Prowse amid Aston Villa interest

Southampton have no plans of selling James Ward-Prowse this summer amid transfer interest from Aston Villa, Football Insider reports.

Villa have been on an extended spending spree this summer, and they recently landed the services of Danny Ings from the Saints for £30 million.

The Midlands outfit also have their sights on landing Ward-Prowse. They recently made a £25m bid for the England international that was rejected.

It is now reported that the Saints have ‘no intention of cashing in’ on their captain, and will knock back all offers during the rest of the transfer window.

Sportslens view:

Ings’ move to Villa came as a huge surprise, given there was no speculation linking him with a switch to Dean Smith’s side this summer.

Southampton were always facing defeat in their bid to keep Ings. With less than a year left on his contract, it was the best decision to part ways.

On the contrary, they are in a very strong position to keep Ward-Prowse, who has four more years remaining on his contract signed last year.

The 26-year-old is at the prime of his career, and had an impressive 2020/21 campaign, registering nine goals and seven assists from 44 outings.

His progress is bound to attract transfer interest, but the Saints are unlikely to entertain losing both Ings and Ward-Prowse in the same window.

Elsewhere, the midfielder appears fully committed to the club, where he has already amassed 322 appearances across all competitions.

