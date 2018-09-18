Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Southampton fans react to their draw against Brighton

18 September, 2018


Southampton were held to a 2-2 draw against Brighton in the Premier League last night.

The home side were very close to picking up the three points but Glenn Murray scored a last-gasp penalty to earn a draw for Brighton & Hove Albion.

The visitors did well to come back from two goals down and claim a point.

Mark Hughes won’t be too happy with the way his side performed against Brighton. They should have won the game with ease.

Saints dominated most of the game and deservedly led through a stunning strike from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The former Bundesliga man drilled in from 35 yards in the first half.

New signing Danny Ings added a second on the 65th minute.

Shane Duffy headed in to give his side a bit of hope and then Murray got the equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time.

Here are some of the reactions from the Southampton fans after last night’s draw.

 

