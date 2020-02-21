Southampton fans react to team news update vs Aston Villa

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Southampton suffered their third defeat in a row in all competitions when they lost 2-1 against Burnley in the Premier League last Saturday.
The Saints are up against Aston Villa in the Premier League on the coming Saturday at St Mary’s. Villa find themselves just above the relegation zone, and it promises to be a cracking contest.
Ahead of the match, Southampton have confirmed that Nathan Redmond, Sofiane Boufal and Kyle Walker-Peters won’t be playing any part in the game.
The news was officially relayed on the club’s official Twitter handle. Many Southampton fans quickly responded to the tweet and shared their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Imagine having a fit right back, could never be my club
— Adam Robinson (@adamrobbo27) February 20, 2020
But we didnt need more signings in January did we? Yet again Im right.
— Phil (@PSmith1994) February 20, 2020
Might as well say we'll be without 3 points come full time too lads.
— Scott Winter (@ScottWSFC) February 20, 2020
Just please don’t start Vestergaard
— WinterGaming (@WinterGaming5) February 20, 2020
Thank god we did that. 🤔🤪. But we have a new right back sorry hes out too . Think this is a home banker .
— Nick Graham (@nicksfc73) February 20, 2020
Another L coming up then
— Si (@Watty_5) February 20, 2020
We are screwed
— Edoardo Angeloni (@EdoardoAngelon1) February 20, 2020
JWP RB Masterclass Incoming then
— Arran Rodgers (@ArranRodgers) February 20, 2020
Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has confirmed that Redmond is a long-term absentee. He refused to give a timeline of his return, saying the 25-year-old could be out for a ‘minimum of one month’.
Boufal, who came off injured during the first half of last weeks defeat to Burnley, didn’t train this week with the team. He is still facing problems with his heel and has been rested for this game as a result.
Kyle Walker-Peters, who made his debut last weekend, is also injured. The young right-back, who joined from Tottenham Hotspur, is expected to feature next week. Yan Valery is likely to replace him.