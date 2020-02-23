Blog Competitions English Premier League Southampton fans react to Stuart Armstrong display

Southampton fans react to Stuart Armstrong display

23 February, 2020 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Southampton

Southampton returned to winning ways after beating Aston Villa 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday at St Mary’s.

The Saints dominated the first half and took an early lead through Shane Long. Stuart Armstrong scored in the 95th minute to seal all three points.

It was Southampton’s first win in five matches and they have moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Southampton posted a video clip of Armstrong’s goal on their official Twitter page. Many Saints fans responded to the tweet showing their love for the player.

The 27-year-old joined Southampton from Celtic in 2018 and has emerged as one of the key players for the club. Many fans feel that he could go on to become a club legend. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Danny Ings and Moussa Djenepo were constant threats during the match, and they were denied by Pepe Reina.

However, when Reina came up for a late corner, Armstrong raced on to Adams’ long ball to place the ball in the empty net to seal the victory.

Southampton managed only 46% of possession but they attempted 28 shots of which they managed to keep nine on target, according to BBC Sport.

