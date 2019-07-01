Blog Teams Liverpool Southampton fans react as Che Adams’ official announcement trolls Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Southampton have completed the £16 million signing of Che Adams from Birmingham City, but the club’s official Twitter handle found a way to aim a sly dig at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the announcement video.

The striker has penned a five-year contract with the Saints after scoring 22 goals and assisting five others in the Championship last term.

Adams is boss Ralph Hasenhuttl’s second summer signing, and Southampton fans on social media are buzzing after the deal was secured given his quality.

However, the Saints’ social media team couldn’t help but aim a sly dig at Liverpool and Klopp given the Reds’ love for snapping up players from the Saint Mary’s Stadium.

Here is how some Southampton fans reacted to the hilarious part of the official announcement:

Liverpool have signed the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Rickie Lambert and Nathaniel Clyne from Southampton in recent seasons, and Adams could be next if he ends up catching their eyes.

