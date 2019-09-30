Southampton could lose Soares, Yoshida & Long next summer, contracts expire in June

Southampton have three first-team players who could leave for nothing next summer as their contracts expire in June – Cedric Soares, Maya Yoshida and Shane Long. It remains to be seen whether the Saints would let the trio go, however, as they have all featured under Ralph Hassenhuttl this season.
Soares has been a regular since late-August, starting in five of Southampton’s last six games in all competitions, so it’s hard to see him being allowed to leave in June. The 28-year-old has made 124 appearances since joining the Saints in 2015 and is an important player in the squad.
Yoshida is out of contract in June, but Southampton do have the option to trigger a 12-month extension. And given the 31-year-old has made six appearances in all competitions this season, he’s likely to be kept for another year. Yoshisa has made 189 appearances in seven years at St Mary’s and may be worth keeping.
Long could be moved on over the summer. The 32-year-old no longer holds down a starting place and is struggling for goals. Long scored 10 goals in 28 Premier League games in 2015/16 and has only managed 10 combined in the three seasons that followed.
With Danny Ings, Michael Obafemi and Che Adams for competition up front, it’s likely that Hasenhuttl will deem Long surplus to requirements.
