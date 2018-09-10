Southampton could lose Forster, Hughes’ treatment could lead to January exit

Fraser Forster has an uncertain future at Southampton. The experienced goalkeeper has become a forgotten man under Mark Hughes, falling down the pecking order so much he no longer makes the matchday squad. Twelve months ago, Forster was indispensable and one of the first names on the teamsheet. Now, it appears he’s expendable and could be on his way out when the winter transfer window opens in January.
Signed from Celtic in 2014, the 30-year-old has gone on to make 124 appearances for Southampton in all competitions. He was a regular between the sticks until last season, where he was dropped in late-December for Alex McCarthy after suffering a poor run of form. The following season has seen Angus Gunn become the second-choice goalkeeper, with Hughes saying in August that Forster was free to leave for more playing time.
The England international remained at St Mary’s after the summer transfer window closed, however, but doesn’t look likely to get himself back into the starting lineup. With Forster not even making the matchday squad and having yet to make an appearance in 2018/19, he’s likely to be very frustrated with his manager. It would be a shock if he stayed at Southampton past January should his situation not improve.
