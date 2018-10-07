Southampton vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea visit Southampton on Sunday aiming to maintain their excellent start to the Premier League season.
The Blues have won five and drawn two of their first seven matches to raise hopes that they can mount a serious title challenge.
Maurizio Sarri’s side were held 1-1 by Liverpool last weekend, while Saints were beaten 2-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Mark Hughes’ side have won just once this term and another battle against relegation looks likely.
Chelsea have an excellent recent record against Southampton, losing just one of their last 11 meetings in all competitions.
Southampton are priced at 17/4 to win the game, with Chelsea available at 8/13 and the draw on offer at 3/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🚨
Here's your #SaintsFC team to face #CFC this afternoon in the #PL… pic.twitter.com/6ijl9s6jRh
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 7, 2018
Here is your Chelsea team to play Southampton today! 💪 #SOUCHE pic.twitter.com/MFxz66gsbU
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 7, 2018