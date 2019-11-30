Southampton and Watford should make a move for Wanyama in January

Southampton have endured a poor start to the season (19th on nine points) and are been leaking goals in the Premier League (13 games, 31 goals conceded). The Saints look soft in midfield and might need to strengthen in their January transfer window to stand a chance of staving off relegation.
One player who may be on their radar is their former ball-winner Victor Wanyama. The 28-year-old is on the periphery at Tottenham and could be offloaded as he’s behind Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier and Harry Winks in the pecking order.
Watford should be monitoring the situation too. The Hornets are one place and one point worse off than the Saints in the table and have the third-worst defensive record. If they were to lose Abdoulaye Doucouré, Watford would need a like-for-like replacement to disrupt the opposition in the middle of the park.
Southampton have Oriol Romeu and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to provide substance in the engine room, but Wanyama would be a considerable upgrade given their form this season. Watford have Doucoure and Etienne Capoue as destroyers, but the pair haven’t delivered on a consistent enough basis.
Tottenham nearly sold the £65k-per-week man to Club Brugge for £9m over the summer, so that may be his going rate in January.
Stats from Transfermarkt.