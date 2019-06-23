Southampton and Palace shouldn’t sign Lookman for £20m

Southampton and Crystal Palace have been linked with Ademola Lookman this summer, with reports suggesting both sides could pay £20m for Everton’s £23k-per-week winger. The 21-year-old man would not be a wise investment for such a price, however, as he’s been short of form and playing time at Goodison Park.
Southampton have a need for at least one new wide-man this summer. Mohamed Elyounoussi underperformed last season, Josh Sims isn’t a regular in the first-team and Tyreke Johnson featured more for the reserves. The Saints signed Moussa Djenepo to strengthen their wide options and should turn their attentions away from Lookman.
Palace do need another winger ahead of the new season. Wilfried Zaha has an uncertain future at Selhurst Park, and his exit would leave Roy Hodgson with only Andros Townsend to choose from after Bakary Sako left. Signing the England u21 international isn’t the answer, however.
Lookman joined the Toffees from Charlton Athletic in 2017 and has gone on to score four goals in 48 games in all competitions. The winger netted only once in 24 games last season and racked up less than 300 minutes of Premier League football in 2019.
He isn’t worth £20m based on his form at Everton, so Southampton and Palace should use their money elsewhere.
