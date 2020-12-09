Southampton 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

The Southampton kits for the 20-21 season marks the club’s 135th anniversary and Under Armour have brought back the iconic sash design this year.

The kits are meant to pay a tribute to the clubs rich history with a modern twist. Southampton have made a fresh start under Ralph Hasenhuttl after a rough patch and the new kits will add a fresh feel to the side.





Southampton 20/21 Home Kit

The home shirt for the 20-21 season is red in colour with a white sash over the right shoulder. It is a throwback to the first-ever sash kit worn by Southampton back in 1885.

There is a golden 135 lettering on the bottom back and there is a slogan that says ‘We march on’.

The home kit is complete with black shorts and red socks.

Southampton 20/21 Away Kit

The away shirt for the 20-21 season is inspired by the navy blue colour used in the Southampton kits from 1891. There are yellow and solent blue elements in the shirt and it is completed with blue shorts and socks.

Southampton 20/21 Third Kit

The third kit for this season is predominantly white in colour with the red sash and the away kit is completed with white shorts and white socks.

