Sorana Cirstea will square off with Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in a tough opening-round match at the 2021 Ostrava Open later today.

Sorana Cirstea vs Anett Kontaveit Preview

Cirstea has enjoyed an impressive season so far. She lifted her first title since 2008 at the Istanbul Open without dropping a set, beating top-seeded Elise Mertens in the final. The Romanian made it to her second final of the year at the Strasbourg Open but eventually lost to Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets. She then reached the fourth round at Roland Garros, where she suffered defeat against Tamara Zidansek.

However, the 31-year-old’s subsequent performances were less than impressive as she went out of the Wimbledon, Cincinnati Masters and US Open from early rounds. Now fresh off a quarterfinal appearance at the Slovenia Open, the Romanian tennis star will be aiming to go far in the Ostrava Open and end her season on a positive note.

Anett Kontavett, meanwhile, has been enjoying a good season too. The 25-year-old won her second career title at the Cleveland Open, beating Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu in the final. She also made it to the final of the Grampians Trophy but the match wasn’t played due to scheduling difficulties.

The Estonian claimed a big victory over Bianca Andreescu on her way to the final of the 2021 Eastbourne International before falling to Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko.

She looked impressive in the 2021 US Open, starting the tournament with two easy victories over Samantha Stosur and Jil Teichmann. However, she came up against the 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek in the third round and went on to lose in three sets.

Sorana Cirstea and Anett Kontaveit have faced each other four times in the past, with the Estonian emerging victorious on all four occasions. What is even more surprising is that Cirstea has managed to win only one set against the 25-year-old in their last four matches.

Sorana Cirstea vs Anett Kontaveit Odds

Below are the latest odds on this match from bet365:

To Win Match

Cirstea: 12/5

Kontaveit: 1/3

Match Handicap

Cirstea: (+4.5) 8/11

Kontaveit: (-4.5) 1/1

Total Games

Cirstea: (O/U 22.5) 5/1

Kontaveit: (O/U 20.5) O 8/5; U 7/5

Sorana Cirstea vs Anett Kontaveit Prediction

Considering the head-to-head record, Kontaveit looks like the favourite to win the match on Monday as reflected by the latest odds.

Both tennis stars are aggressive baseliners who will be aiming to take control of the contest, so this one promises to be an interesting watch for fans.

Kontaveit is the likely winner. But Cirstea will know her opponent well, meaning we think she has the capacity to cover the +4.5 handicap (8/11).

