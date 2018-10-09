‘Sometimes I want to go’ – Hazard admits he could leave Chelsea

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has admitted he could still leave the club for Real Madrid, despite somewhat committing his future to the London outfit this summer, reports the Guardian.
Hazard has been linked with a move to Real ever since he joined Chelsea, and after Cristiano Ronaldo left the Spanish outfit for Juventus, Julen Lopetegui’s men are in desperate need of a prolific attacker.
Real failed to sign Hazard ahead of the new season but the Belgian international is still open to a move to the Santiago Bernabéu. He admitted: “I want what’s good for me but I want what’s good for the club because the club has given me everything.
“I don’t want to say: ‘Yes, I am signing a new contract,’ and then in the end I don’t end up signing. So, I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January.”
Since his 2012-move from LOSC Lille, Hazard has gone on to make 310 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 175 goals. The 27-year-old, who has scored 27 goals in 94 caps for the national team, has won two Premier League titles, one Europa League crown, one FA Cup and one League Cup with Chelsea.
He’s been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals in eight league games, and could be on Real’s radar in January given their woeful form of late. The Liga giants have failed to score in their last four games in all competitions, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they made Hazard a prime target in the winter transfer window.
