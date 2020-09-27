Some Wolves fans react to Adama Traore display

Some Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Adama Traore against West Ham United away from home on Sunday evening.

Traore was in action for Wolves in their Premier League game against West Ham away from home at the London Stadium this evening.





The 24-year-old winger started the match and played for 62 minutes, as Nuno’s side lost 4-0.

The former Aston Villa and Barcelona man failed to make a huge impact in the game this evening.

According to WhoScored, Traore had a pass accuracy of 78.3%, won two headers, took 47 touches, attempted eight dribbles, and put in eight crosses.

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, visitors Wolves had 63% of the possession, took 10 shots of which two were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

Nuno’s side are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with three points from three matches and will take on Fulham at home in the league next weekend.

Below are some of the best comments:

Traore is a luxury player who has believed his own hype #wwfc — Dave Jones (@the_big_davee) September 27, 2020

Easy to pick fault when you lose but a few things stand out… Boly is no good RCB

Moutinho looks like his legs have gone

Vinagre isn’t good enough atm

The sooner we sell Traore the better#wwfc #wolves — Skodinio (@skodinio) September 27, 2020

Back 3, Traore and Jiminez have been asleep this whole game — RAÚL J(ora)IMÉNEZ (@jorapowarr) September 27, 2020

Get adama traore out of the starting 11 absolutely shocking when he plays from the start — Beau (@Beauwwfc) September 27, 2020

If we can get £15M for traore let him go……., — Andrew Davies (@AndrewD54994782) September 27, 2020

Vinagre isn’t good enough. Traore impact sub at best. Neves and moutinho too negative. Worst wolves performance for a few years. #wwfc — Matthew Higgs (@MatthewHiggs6) September 27, 2020