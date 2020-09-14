Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Raul Jimenez display for Wolves

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Raul Jimenez for Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening.

Jimenez was in action for Wolves in their Premier League game against Sheffield United away from home at Bramall Lane.





The Mexico international striker started the match and scored after just three minutes, as Nuno’s side went on to pick up all three points from the encounter with ease.

According to WhoScored, the Wolves star took five shots of which two were on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 80%, won three headers, took 68 touches, attempted one dribble, made one interception and three clearances, and put in one cross.

During the 2019-20 season, the striker scored 17 goals and provided six assists in the Premier League, and scored four goals and provided three assists in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2018-19, Jimenez scored 13 goals and provided seven assists for Wolves in the league, according to WhoScored.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Spurs in the summer transfer window, with ESPN reporting in March that Tottenham are looking to sign the striker this summer.

The summer transfer window is still open and will stay open until October, and there is still time for the North London outfit to make a move for the striker.

However, it is hard to see Wolves entertain offers for one of their key players, although a big offer could make them at least take notice.

Tottenham, though, may not be in a position to spend big on players this summer, especially with no Champions League football in 2020-21.

Spurs desperately need to sign a striker in the summer transfer window, as the team cannot rely on Harry Kane to deliver the goods week in and week out.

The England international is one of the best strikers in the world, but he has had injury problems over the past two seasons and needs another player upfront for support.

Nevertheless, some Tottenham fans were impressed with the Wolves star and want him signed this summer.

Below are some of the best comments:

Jimenez is different gravy🤩 — Jack Parsons (@Parsons_THFC) September 14, 2020

Jimenez is so good — N A T H #FreeBale (@Nath_THFC) September 14, 2020

We need Jimenez at spurs so badly. What a finish. — #levyout (@AaronTHFC1882) September 14, 2020

Yeah ok Jimenez is actually not bad — ☄️ (@zayftbl) September 14, 2020