Some Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton fans react to Kyle Walker-Peters display tonight

David Jones
Some Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Kyle Walker-Peters against Arsenal.

Walker-Peters was in action for Southampton in their Premier League game against Arsenal on Thursday evening.


The 23-year-old defender – who joined the Saints on loan from Tottenham in the January transfer window – did not start the match, but he came on as a substitute at the start of the second half.

According to WhoScored, the right-back played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 95.8%, took 39 touches, attempted two dribbles, and put in two crosses.

Below are some of the best comments:

Future at Tottenham Hotspur?

Walker-Peters is a very good right-back, but he is 23 years of age now and has made only a handful of appearances for the Tottenham senior side.

Given that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho decided to send him out on loan in the January transfer window, it is hard to see the Englishman establish himself in the first team next season.

Perhaps a permanent move away from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer transfer window would be sensible for the youngster.