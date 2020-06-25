Some Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton fans react to Kyle Walker-Peters display tonight

Some Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Kyle Walker-Peters against Arsenal.

Walker-Peters was in action for Southampton in their Premier League game against Arsenal on Thursday evening.





The 23-year-old defender – who joined the Saints on loan from Tottenham in the January transfer window – did not start the match, but he came on as a substitute at the start of the second half.

According to WhoScored, the right-back played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 95.8%, took 39 touches, attempted two dribbles, and put in two crosses.

Some Tottenham and Southampton fans have given their take on the performance of Walker-Peters against Arsenal.

Below are some of the best comments:

Walker peters has looked good since he came on — john (@johnrmN17) June 25, 2020

Walker-Peters looks pretty great for us, hope he signs permanently. — Aarran Shaw (@Mr_A_Ry) June 25, 2020

better than aurier imo — 🇳🇱👑 (@Bergerwijn) June 25, 2020

Walker Peters has been really impressive. So calm and always looks a potent outlet — Adhithya (@adhithya35) June 25, 2020

@maxrushden watching this game I’m more and more convinced that Walker-Peters is better than Aurier, but that Mourinho would be more likely to trust Aurier in a like-for-like role. Do you think Jose would sell or recall KWP for next season? #footballweekly — Ed Rotheram (@edrotheram) June 25, 2020

Walker Peters has already proven he’s so much better than Valery, which really begs the question why he’s not been starting before #saintsfc — Kieran (@KieranKellyyy_) June 25, 2020

Walker peters doesn’t like running on, but he’s ok with the ball — Dave Spurs (@Difarent) June 25, 2020

Correction Walker-Peters has done more in 15 minutes than Valery done in 45 😊😊 — Terry (@Bennett2Terry) June 25, 2020

Walker Peters been great since coming on — Biack Harvey Spector (@E__Honcho) June 25, 2020

He's not taking on a player already on a yellow, preferring to use the safer back pass. He's found his level. — 😉 (@nedzevamwe) June 25, 2020

Walker-Peters has looked solid this second half since coming on for Valery, I’m sure he’s looking to continue this and make it into the starting 11 for these final games — Tristan Wendel (@tristanwend) June 25, 2020

Future at Tottenham Hotspur?

Walker-Peters is a very good right-back, but he is 23 years of age now and has made only a handful of appearances for the Tottenham senior side.

Given that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho decided to send him out on loan in the January transfer window, it is hard to see the Englishman establish himself in the first team next season.

Perhaps a permanent move away from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer transfer window would be sensible for the youngster.