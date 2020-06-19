Some Southampton fans react to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg display this evening

Some Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg against Norwich City on Friday evening.

Hojbjerg was in action for Southampton in their Premier League game against Norwich away from home at Carrow Road.





The 24-year-old midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the Saints won 3-0.

According to WhoScored, against Norwich on Friday evening, Hojbjerg had a pass accuracy of 77.6%, won two headers, attempted three dribbles, and made five tackles, four interceptions and one clearance.

Hojbjerg had been hitting the headlines in the build-up to the game, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl telling The Times that the midfielder has decided not to sign a new contract.

The Denmark international will be out of contract at the Saints at the end of next season, with Hasenhuttl saying that he will not be the club captain for the rest of the games this season.

According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the former Bayern Munich midfielder in the summer transfer window and are hoping to do a deal for £20 million.

The win against Norwich means that Southampton are 13th in the Premier League table at the moment with 37 points from 30 matches, as many as 10 points above the relegation zone.

Some Southampton fans have given their take on the performance of Hojbjerg against Norwich this evening.

Below are some of the best comments:

– Højbjerg and Prowsey's composure on the ball and to pick out runners is our main asset. Just what we need, clear heads in midfield.

– Ings shouldve finished that. Jack, what a run, and then to calmly lay it off to Ings. Class

– Valery worried me at first, grew into the half. — Mark (@book_perez) June 19, 2020

He's fine. I don't get the hype if I'm honest. Decent holding midfielder but can't run with the ball and his distribution is questionable at times. But he does break up play well. — Detainment Dave (@DavidPalman) June 19, 2020

Decent actually, good on the ball so far, not rushing into challenges and calm and collected in possession — V1906789 (@ftV1906V) June 19, 2020

Hojbjerg showpiecing that sloppy passing #saintsfc — Ed (@Sainted7) June 19, 2020

Hojbjerg should be dropped. He clearly wants to leave and his heart doesn't look in it here #SaintsFC — Darren Dixon (@BeaumontDMD) June 19, 2020

Solid. Disrupted Norwich during transition and set Soton on a couple of counters already. — Greg Bannan (@banngr) June 19, 2020

Replace Hojbjerg with a proper decent centre back and Stephens walks straight into that midfield position #SaintsFC — vinsolino (@VinnyEatWorld) June 19, 2020